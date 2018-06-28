After making three visits to the school this spring, Logan Cash said he knew Clemson University was where he wanted to play college football.
The rising senior defensive end at Winder-Barrow High School took another step toward that late last week, announcing his commitment to play for the Tigers beginning in 2019.
Cash, rated as a 3-star strongside defensive end and listed at 6-foot-3 and between 260-270 pounds, chose Clemson out of more than two dozen offers, including Ohio State, Miami, Michigan State, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, West Virginia and Washington State just to name a few.
Cash exploded on to colleges’ radar last season as a junior when he finished with 23.5 sacks — the most in Georgia in any classification — in just 12 games and was a consensus first-team all-state selection.
The offers have been pouring in since March, but Clemson emerged as the standout for Cash. Cash could have the opportunity to contribute right away in 2019 as the Tigers will lose several starters and backups on their defensive line to either graduation or early entry into the NFL Draft after this coming season.
“I feel great,” Cash said of his decision Monday. “This spring has been crazy. If someone would have told me a year and a half ago I’d have this kind of opportunity, I wouldn’t have believed it. My No. 1 thing (in picking Clemson) was that they have a great family atmosphere, and on top of that they’ve got great facilities and are close to home, which is something else I wanted.
“It’s obviously a great opportunity.”
Cash said he hasn’t decided yet whether he will early-sign and enroll but added “there’s a good chance I’ll be there in January.”
See more in the June 27 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Football: WBHS defensive end Cash commits to Clemson
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry