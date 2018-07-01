HOSCHTON - Patsy "Ruth" Hill Kennedy, 91, passed away on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton, Ga.
She was born on January 9, 1927, in Thomasville, N.C., the daughter of the late Lela and Roy Hill. She was the youngest of four children and is survived by one sibling, Mary Lee Poe.
She graduated from Thomasville High School and Jones Secretarial School. Her last 30 years of employment were with for Thomasville Furniture. She married, Brown Kennedy, a returning World War II Army vet in 1945. They had a 40-year marriage. She moved to Georgia, a widow, in 1995.
Survivors include her only child, Wayne (Barbara) Kennedy; five grandchildren, Cheryl (Andy) Burton, Jeff (Andrea) Kennedy, Brian Bocinec, Eddie Edwards and Bonnie (Kurt) Cashion. She was Granny to all, including her nine adored great-grandchildren. She also leaves many new and long-standing friends that she has made during her lifetime.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 8, at 2 p.m. at Celebration Church, 5560 Thompson Mill Rd., Hoschton, GA with Pastor Mike Day officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Celebration Church Chapel Fund. www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.
'Ruth' Kennedy (06-26-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry