Madison County’s Board of Education wants to improve school safety and plans to increase the number of school resource officers (SROs) in the system from three to seven in 2018-19, meaning each school would have an officer on campus when classes are in session.
Those plans are still in the works and the officers have yet to be hired. The cost arrangement is also still being negotiated.
“We’re looking at improving school safety in all aspects in all of our schools,” new school superintendent Michael Williams told county commissioners Monday.
Williams said a recent meeting with a state school safety official included two big points, including, “If you see something, say something.”
Williams urges students, parents and teachers to report any potential safety issues. He also said school systems are being encouraged to boost the number of officers on campuses.
The superintendent and Madison County school board members approached county commissioners to discuss cost sharing for the officers. The school system and the county split the expense of the three current officers and the BOE is seeking help in footing the cost of four more officers. The projected expense is $219,440.
School board member Cindy Nash said the officers are an investment in the community and in the welfare of children. Fellow BOE member Robert Hooper echoed Nash’s sentiment, noting that response times to incidents would be far better with an officer at each of the five elementary schools, as opposed to one officer covering all five schools. He asked the BOC to help however they can.
“Of course, 50-50 would be great, but any amount of support, we’d appreciate,” he told BOC members.
County commissioners agreed that more officers are needed and that they want to see them in the schools. The county works on a calendar budget cycle (January to December), while the school system is on the fiscal year (July to June). The BOC will begin budget talks for 2019 in July. Chairman John Scarborough said he planned to meet with Sheriff Michael Moore Tuesday to talk about the sheriff’s budget for next year.
Scarborough and other commissioners said they want to get a clearer picture on how much money they will have available to allocate to the additional officers. They said they would get back to the school board with more information soon.
The officers will be employed by the sheriff’s office and hired by the sheriff. The new hires won’t have time to complete SRO certification before school starts, but the officers will be able to work under supervision until that training is completed.
Sheriff’s office chief deputy Jeffrey Vaughn said Madison County was among the first school systems to implement SROs in northeast Georgia but is now the only county in the area without an officer at each school. He said the county has fallen behind in that regard. He noted that Florida has now mandated officers at all schools in that state at county expense.
