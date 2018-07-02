Man sentenced to 18 months in jail on drug charge

A Commerce man was sentenced to prison time on a drug charge in Madison County Superior Court recently.
Donald Leo Syfrett was sentenced to one year and six months in jail by Judge Chris Phelps on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. A charge of tampering with evidence was dismissed.
Other recent actions in superior court included:
•Angela Lynn Cunningham, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve three years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
•Diane Choate Hipps, of Macon, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay $500 in fines on charges of drugs not in original container (reduced from possession of a controlled substance) and failure to maintain lane.
•Amanda Marie Abel, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $300 fine on a charge of DUI/less safe (reduced from DUI/alcohol). Charges of weaving over the roadway and a seatbelt violation were dismissed.
•Jeffrey Justin Couch, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 10 days, suspended upon payment of a $150 fine, on a charge of theft by deception. Charges of two counts of theft by taking were dismissed.
•Jared Rob Lively, of Danielsville, had his charges of possession of drug-related objects and obstruction of officers dismissed by Judge Jeff Malcom as part of a resolution with other charges.
•Christopher Dewayne Massey, of Dacula, had his charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance dismissed by Judge Jeff Malcom because the case involved equal access to the contraband and the co-defendant accepted responsibility.
•Benjamin Keith Norris, of Canon, has his charges of possession of a controlled substance, driving on improper registration, operating a vehicle without insurance and affixing of plate to conceal or misrepresent identity dismissed by Judge Jeff Malcom because the case involved equal access to contraband and the co-defendant accepted responsibility.
•Wylie Demans Watson, of Athens, had his charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute dismissed by Judge Jeff Malcom as part of a negotiated resolution with other charges.
•Noah Glenn Farmer, no address listed, had his charges of aggravated stalking and criminal trespass dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps because the case was accused for the purposes of a negotiated plea prior to the indictments from the Grand Jury being unsealed.
•Stephanie Nocole Guthrie, of Statham, had his charges of possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence and possession of drug-related objects dismissed by Judge Jeff Malcom because the case was re-accused to correct a typographical error.
•Dana Preston Lunsford, of Colbert, had his charge of giving false information to a law enforcement officer dismissed by Judge Jeff Malcom as part of a negotiated resolution with other charges.
•Melissa Charlene Moon, of Colbert, had her charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and permitting an unlicensed person to drive dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps as part of a negotiated resolution with other charges.
•Michael David Moore, of Jefferson, had his case of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects moved to the dead docket by Judge Chris Phelps. The charges were to be dismissed when Moore provides proof to the state, through counsel, of the successful completion of a substance abuse evaluation and any recommended treatment.
•Cindy Ann Stamey, of Danielsville, had her case of false statements and writings moved to the dead docket by Judge Chris Phelps to be dismissed if the defendant avoided arrest for a period of six months.
•Christa Marie Vickery, of Colbert, had her case of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine moved to the dead docket by Judge Chris Phelps to be dismissed upon the successful completion of a substance abuse evaluation and any recommended treatment.
•Christy Leigh Ray, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of marijuana possession less than an ounce. Charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of drug-related objects were dismissed.
•Jermaine Michael Brown, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $200 fine on a charge of battery family violence (reduced from aggravated battery).
•Wyndie Tabitha Standridge, of Canon, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Charges of drugs not in original container and possession of a controlled substance were dismissed.
•Brittany Nicole Wood, of Royston, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $200 fine on a charge of drugs not in original container. A charge of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance was dismissed.
•Macey S Harrelson, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $200 fine on a charge of drugs not in original container (reduced from possession of a controlled substance).
Man sentenced to 18 months in jail on drug charge
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry