Cameron Smith honored at Madison Co. BOC meeting

The Madison County Board of Commissioners and Sheriff Michael Moore presented the parents of Cameron Smith, who died June 1, while trying to save a drowning fellow teen in Oconee County, with a plaque and proclamation honoring him for his heroic effort.
Here is that proclamation:
WHEREAS, on June 1, 2018, Cameron Smith, a young resident of Madison County, made the ultimate sacrifice in a heroic act of courage, and the Madison County Board of Commissioners wishes to commemorate his bravery; and
WHEREAS, on that date, Mr. Smith was with friends at a popular location on Barber Creek when another young man, whom he did not know, was overwhelmed by the high waters; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Smith immediately reacted by telling a friend to call 9-1-1 while he attempted a rescue, and then without hesitation plunged into the raging waters himself; and
WHEREAS, the high water, a result of record-setting rainfall over the preceding weeks, ultimately claimed the lives of Mr. Smith and the young man he attempted to rescue; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Smith’s heroism comes as no surprise to his friends and family, who know and share his deep Christian faith and commitment to his fellow man; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Smith’s parents, Mike and Jamie Smith, instilled that faith and commitment in Mr. Smith from a young age, and Mr. Smith’s older brother, Tyler Smith, is a Volunteer First Responder who modeled for him the critical need for quick and selfless response in crisis situations; and
WHEREAS, although Mr. Smith’s friends and family will miss their fishing buddy, hunting partner, and beloved son, brother, and uncle, they will also forever know that when the call came, he lived up to the highest standards of his faith and values;
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Commissioners of Madison County honors the life, sacrifice, and memory of Cameron A. Smith, a young man whose heroism will live forever in the memory of a grateful Madison County community.
SO RESOLVED by the Madison County Board of Commissioners on this the 25th day of June, 2018.
