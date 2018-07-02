Mentors celebrate with students

Five students walked across the stage at Madison County High School’s graduation ceremonies last month and received their high school diplomas. It’s fair to say that each of them owe at least some of that achievement to the fact that they had a mentor to help them along the way.
“Each of the students struggled in one way or another at one time, and there’s no doubt they all benefitted from having a mentor,” mentor program director Shirley Aaron said.
Kelli Dixon says her mentee, Brittany Chatham, has been such a blessing to her.
“I am so proud of her – and she was an honor graduate, thank you very much,” Dixon said. “In any way I helped or encouraged her, she gave it back to me tenfold.”
Dixon said she hopes to keep in touch with Brittany as she continues her education at Athens Technical College for a degree in early childhood education. Dixon also mentors a student at the middle school.
Dixon said she wishes more folks, particularly those who are retired, would consider mentoring.
“Unlike my own kids sometimes, my mentees are always glad to see me,” Dixon said laughing. She has three children; Eli, who is a junior at UGA, Jacob, who will be a senior at MCHS this year and Katie, who is entering sixth grade at the middle school.
“If someone can take the time to get to a child, they will see that it is so worth it,” she said. “I have never heard anybody say they wish they hadn’t become a mentor.”
Dixon subs with the school system, working part-time with ESOL students at the high school. She also fills in as a school nurse when needed.
“I guess you can say I’m a ‘jack-of-all-trades,’” she said.
Mentor Amanda Sailors, who has been named the new principal at Comer Elementary, began mentoring her mentee, Summer, when when she was in the ninth grade.
“She was a typical high school girl,” Sailors said. “I felt she mainly needed a little help to have more confidence in herself and her abilities.”
As an example, Sailors said one of their first goals was for her to get her learner’s permit.
“We worked toward that and she got it,” Sailors said.
Sailors said that though she has had several mentees, Summer was the first one she got to see graduate.
“It was so exciting,” she said.
Summer is now also enrolled in Athens Technical School where she will study early childhood education.
She said Summer has always loved little children and volunteers to work with them at her church. “She will make a great teacher,” she said. “She is really, really smart and I hope she will stay on this path.”
Sailors said she saw, and sees, her main function for Summer is as a “touchstone,” someone she can always call and talk to.
Sailors said the two stay in touch and she sees Summer’s mom from time to time, who keeps her updated on her.
“She has my number and of course, we are Facebook friends,” Sailors said smiling.
And like Dixon, Sailors also had another mentee, a REACH scholar who will be a junior at the high school this year.
Sailors has two children, Katie, who is going into sixth grade at the middle school, and Tucker, who will be in third grade and is moving to Comer Elementary with her in August.
The mentoring program is always looking for more mentors. Mentors are required to have a background check and agree to spend at least two hours per month with their mentee.
For more information about the mentoring program in Madison County, email Shirley Aaron at saaron@madison.k12.ga.us or call 706-338-3689
Mentors celebrate with students
