BOC discusses nuisance properties

Madison County commissioners may add teeth to local laws so that people who fail to clean up properties deemed public safety hazards could face more consequences than just a fine.
Those who don’t clean up hazardous properties could lose their land through the same legal process as a person who fails to pay property taxes.
County commissioners asked county attorney Mike Pruett to draft a proposed “nuisance abatement ordinance” that will spell out what constitutes a property deemed a public safety hazard and what can be done to remedy the problem through the judicial process.
Commissioner Lee Allen proposed the move, giving fellow board members a copy of the Athens-Clarke County “nuisance abatement ordinance” for review. He noted that a property in District 1 has multiple RVs emptying human waste into a ditch. He said the county needs to be able to do more than just issue a fine.
Those who fail to comply with judge’s orders on cleaning up their property could face a lien and potential loss of land.
“This gives us more teeth to get their attention,” said Allen, who said he hopes liens aren’t necessary but said something needs to be done with property that is a public safety issue.
David Black of Garnett Ward Road addressed the board earlier in the meeting to discuss a property across the street from his home. He said there were multiple people living in the shell of a burned-out mobile home and that now people are living in a metal box. Debris is strewn all over the yard.
“The property has been in decay for over 10 years,” he said, adding that the sheriff’s office is familiar with the property due to calls, including a young child in the roadway playing with a dead animal.
He asked the county commissioners to take action to deal with properties such as the one on Garnett Ward Road.
“It has gotten worse and worse with each passing year,” said Black.
County commissioners voiced support for action, but commissioner Jim Escoe expressed concern about ordinances being passed but not enforced. He said it will only be effective if it’s enforced. Commissioner Tripp Strickland said there could be many properties that need to be addressed and that the county can’t afford to absorb the costs of cleanups if property owners fail to take responsibility.
Pruett will present a draft of the ordinance at a future meeting.
In other matters Monday, the board heard from BOC chairman John Scarborough, who reported that the county will receive roughly $766,000 in road funds for 2019 for through the state’s Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) program. The county must match 30 percent of that funding, or approximately $230,000. That will give the BOC nearly $1 million to spend on road projects through the LMIG program next year. Scarborough asked commissioners to think about what road improvement projects they would like to address next year through LMIG.
Scarborough said he hopes to schedule meetings on July 11 and July 18 to discuss the county’s 2019 budget.
Anne Stone was reappointed to the Madison County Department of Family and Children’s Services board.
County commissioners voted in favor of a couple of ordinance changes Monday. The group agreed to require a four-foot chain-link fence around all detention and retention ponds. County leaders also want all new subdivisions to have public roads, not private roads. They also don’t want new subdivision homes with driveways on major county routes. Instead, they want driveways on public roads within subdivisions. After a lengthy talk about the language of the ordinances, the board approved a couple of amendments to zoning ordinances, including the statement that: “No lot may be created which can be accessed only by private access drive and/or easement. All lots must have public access, with a minimum road frontage as required by (county codes).”
