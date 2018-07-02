DENTON, TEXAS - Joyce Mote Binnion, 79, of Denton, Texas, formerly of Winder, Ga., passed away June 17, 2018.
A native of Barrow County, she was the daughter of the late Charlie and Pearl Loggins Mote. Mrs. Binnion was a retiree of R. & R. Manufacturing Company and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Carl, Ga.
Survivors include step-daughters, Dana Binnion and Laura Binnion, both of Denton, Texas; brothers, Herman Mote, Winder, and Danny Mote, Dacula, Ga.; two grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 6, at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder, is in charge of arrangements. www.carterfhwinder.com
Joyce Binnion (06-17-18)
