A controversial request for affordable income apartments in Braselton has been withdrawn.
MV Residential Development, LLC, withdrew its application Monday to annex and rezone property on Thompson Mill Rd. at Spout Springs Rd. Developers initially planned a 240-unit apartment development.
The Braselton Planning Commission recently voted to deny the request. A second public hearing was set to be held July 5 at the Braselton Town Council meeting. That hearing has been cancelled.
Apartments request withdrawn
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry