FOOTBALL: Traveon Latimore remains humble through recruiting process

Traveon Latimore didn’t expect to earn much attention from college football coaches a year ago.
He remembers sitting with friends, talking about he didn’t think any college program would show any interest in him. But after a tremendous junior season as Madison County’s playmaker, 11 schools across the NCAA Division I level have offered Latimore a scholarship. Three of them are at the FBS level, the top level of all college football.
“I just try to stay humble,” Latimore said. “It’s a true blessing. All of the sudden, I had a good junior season and the offers started rolling in. I can’t be anything but thankful. The lord blessed me with all of these offers, and it’s just an amazing feeling to have all of these college coaches who actually believe in you. To come from a small town and how I put on for my city, it means a lot.”
The first school to send Latimore an offer was Miami of Ohio, an FBS school from the Mid-American Conference. The Redhawks are a solid program historically. They’ve won 22 conference championships since 1916, but are looking for their first title since 2010.
Middle Tennessee State and Kent State offered scholarships to Lattimore soon after. Both play on the FBS level. Kent State plays with Miami in the MAC, while Middle Tennessee State is in Conference USA. Neither are as successful as Miami.
The following eight offers are from FCS schools: Charleston Southern; Gardner Webb; Southeast Missouri State; Jacksonville State; Tennessee Tech; Eastern Kentucky; Tennessee State; and Kennesaw State.
“Anywhere I play college ball at, I know I’m going to have a good experience,” Latimore said. “Miami and Kent State are good schools, good programs, it’ll be a blessing to be a part of something so great like that, at any football team really.”
Kennesaw State is the closest program to Madison County and proximity will play a role in Latimore’s decision.
“If I stay closer to home I know I can bring my friends, family, all of them to the games. It’s a hard decision to make,” he said. “I was actually very excited to get an offer from Kennesaw State. I remember I was talking to my cousin about Kennesaw State and I wanted them to offer me a scholarship. Give God the glory, they offered me and I was very excited.”
Latimore plays receiver for Madison County, but they use him in a variety of ways. He receives handoffs, they send him on deep routes, tunnel screens. A big part of their game plan is getting the ball to Latimore. According to the coaches he’s communicated with, they plan on using him in a similar role on their teams.
“Most of the coaches say that they want me to play receiver, but at the same time they say I can play anywhere,” he said. “They say I’m a playmaker from my film. They say I have great speed, great vision, elusiveness, all of that. My role will probably be to play anywhere and I’m comfortable with anything the coaches feel like is right for me.”
Latimore has not yet to committed to any school, he’s waiting to see who else offers him a scholarship through the upcoming football season. But if 11 is all he gets, that’s just fine with him. He’s considered every offer so far a blessing and will remain humble throughout the recruiting process.
“I’m thankful for what I’ve got,” he said. “I have an amazing support system so anywhere I go, I know I’ll have the same support I’ve had throughout the process. If any more other offers come I’ll consider myself blessed and take them into consideration, but right now I’m not really worried about it. I’m just worried about having a good senior season.”
But these division I offers mean more than just free education and more football for Lattimore. He wants to be an example to all kids in Madison County that despite coming from a small town and playing at a school that doesn’t get much recognition, that they too can earn an athletic scholarship.
“I want to set an example for anybody who thinks they can’t make it to division I out of Madison County,” he said. “To anyone who thinks they need to move or that we don’t have a good program. I want to be a prime example, a role model for people in Madison County who feel down about their school or about their county.”
Before Latimore can even think about his college football career, he has one more year to spend as a Red Raider. His plan for the next few months is to be the playmaker he was in 2017, and lead his team to even greater success.
“It hasn’t hit me yet,” he said. “Last year, playing Marist I remember a bunch of seniors crying. I feel like that’s going to be me because it’s my last year, I have to make it special. The team is ready for the season. A couple of my senior teammates want to make it as far as they can for their last year. I’m going to try my best to make sure that we can go as deep as we can. I know the team will have my back and I know Coach [Chris] Smith will have a good plan for us.”
Last year, Madison County snapped a 10-year playoff drought. To earn that spot, the Raiders defeated Stephens County and North Oconee. They’ll have to get through both teams for a spot in the playoffs again this year.
“We’re very excited. This can probably be one of the best teams Madison County has seen. If we really want it, was can sit at the second spot in the region. And we could go undefeated this year if we really wanted to. But it takes time and patients.”
