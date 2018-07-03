The Town of Homer and the Homer Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting the annual Fireworks Display on July 4.
The event will be held at the Banks County High School, located just south of Homer on State Route 164. Show time will be approximately 9:30 p.m.
“As always we ask that people please respect the school property and clean up their area,” leaders state.
The event is planned by the Town of Homer and the Homer Volunteer Fire Department.
Fireworks planned Wednesday in Homer
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry