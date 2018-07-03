WINDER - Pong Kouch, 69, passed away Saturday, June 30, 2018.
He was a member of The Winder First Baptist Church. Pong was a native of Cambodia and was sponsored to come to America in 1980. He was sponsored by The Winder First Baptist Church with Dr. C. B. Skelton as the chairman of the committee. Pong worked hard and became a United States Citizen in 1985. He was a hard-working business man and was the owner of Sunshine Car Wash. He also partnered with his wife Tang Lor in several business ventures.
Pong was preceded in death by his parents, Teing Kuoch and Ung Sy Kim; a brother, Sokha Kuoch; and two sisters, Kim Houng and Kim Tech Kuoch.
Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years, Tang Lor, Winder; son, Kang Kuoch, Charleston, S.C.; two daughters, Stephanie Kuoch and Jessica Kouch, both of Winder; two sisters, Kim Hong Holseberg and Kim Lang Jennings, both of Charleston, S.C.; three grandchildren, Carmen Lu, Kristy Kuoch, and Kimberly Kuoch; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Saturday. July 7, at Smith Funeral Home, Winder. Funeral Services will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 8, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home, with Dr. C. B. Skelton, Pastor Sara Hem, and Pastor Sorn Clot officiating. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Pong Kouch (06-30-18)
