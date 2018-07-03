'Bubby Seymour (06-05-18)

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - Francis Doyle "Buddy" Seymour, 86, passed away peacefully at his residence on Tuesday, June 5. He was the only child of the late L.G. and Alice Dudley Seymour.
Doyle "Buddy" lived his life on his own terms, from coaching in the Young America Football League, rebuilding and showing classic cars, to flying his airplane or riding his Harley. He was an architect and builder and a mentor to many in his profession. He proudly served in the United States Air Force where he was licensed as a pilot.
He is loved, missed and was survived by his wife of 63 years, Lillian Seymour; four children, daughter, Laraine Seymour, Georgia, her children, grandsons, Terrell and Gary Hopkins and Jon Purcell and granddaughter, Beth Purcell. Buddy has seven great-grandchildren by Laraine's children; Son, Larry Seymour of Texas and his wife Alex; Son, Dave Seymour of New Mexico and his wife, Cathy and their children, Grandsons, Michael and Justin Seymour; Daughter, Lisa Seymour Renn of California and Grandson, Nicholas Renn.
At Doyle's ("Buddy's") request, his body was cremated and there were no services held.
