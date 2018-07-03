'Sam' Phillips (07-02-18)

JEFFERSON - Samuel "Sam" Phillips, 79, passed away Monday, July 2, 2018 at his residence.
Mr. Phillips was born in Jefferson, the son of the late Frank and Susie Garrett Phillips. Mr. Phillips was self employed owner of Phillips Plumbing & Electric and Heating and Air, A member of the Plumber and Pipe Fitters Union, Member of The Dixie Cruisers Antique Car Club, and a member of Peoples Baptist Church. In addition to his parents Mr. Phillips was preceded in death by his first wife, Sandra Annette Phillips; grandson, Joshua Phillips; and brothers, Melford, Jamie, Sant, Everett and Ralph Phillips.
Survivors include his wife, Diane Mahan Phillips, Jefferson; sons, Steve Phillips and wife Wendy, Jefferson, Terry Phillips and wife Susan, Commerce; daughter, Connie Phillips Black, Jefferson;, step daughters, Charlene Cooper, Ooltewah, Tenn., and Amy Hollis, Athens; grandchildren, Brandy Huntsinger, Chrissy Phillips, Dustin Black, Danielle Phillips and Jagger Phillips; sisters, Edith Gaillard, Geneva Shannon, both of Jefferson, and Brenda Lott, Braselton; brother, Jimmy Phillips, Statham, Ga.; seven great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 6, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastors Terry Hagwood and Ronnie Coley and grandson, Jagger Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 5, Interment will follow in the White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements. www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
