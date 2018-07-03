Carolyn Rooks (07-02-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Tuesday, July 3. 2018
AUBURN - Carolyn Wood Rooks, 80, passed away Monday, July 2, 2018, at her residence.

Mrs. Rooks was born in Auburn, Ga. (Carl Community) January 6, 1938, the daughter of Summie and Lois Kennedy Wood, who predeceased her. She was a member of Midway United Methodist Church and was a retiree of R. & R. Manufacturing Company.

Surviving are husband, Randall Rooks, Auburn; children, Jeff Rooks, Tucker, Greg Rooks, Sr. and Janet Rooks, both of Auburn; grandchildren, Greg Rooks, Jr., Natalie Montgomery, Mary Rooks and Alexa Rooks; and three great-grandchildren.

The Family will receive friends Wednesday, July 4, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, July 5, at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements. www.carterfhwinder.com
Old Website

