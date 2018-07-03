JASPER, GA - Helen Juanita Miller, 79, passed away Sunday, July 1, 2018, at Rock Creek Manor.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Woodson Howell Miller; and her parents, Ernest and Essie Lou Wilkins.
Survivors include sons, Timothy Howell and Sandra Miller, Denver, Colo., Barry Jonathan and Terri Lynn Miller, Jasper; grandchildren, Joshua and Carrie Miller, Denver, Jason and Kristy Miller, Denver, Jacob Miller, Denver, Nathan and April Miller, Canton, and Amanda Miller, Emerson; great-grandchildren, Maddux Miller, Maclan Miller, and Mercer Miller; and several other relatives.
Services will be held 11 a.m., Friday, July 6, at the Roper Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ron Rucker officiating. Interment will follow in Lake Forest Memorial Park. The family will be receiving friends at Roper Funeral Home Thursday, July 5, from 4 to 9 p.m.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Staff of Roper Funeral Home and Crematory, Jasper.
Helen Miller (07-01-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry