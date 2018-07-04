4 shot in Arcade

A shooting July 4th left one man dead and three others injured in Arcade.
Arcade Police Chief Randy Williams said three adults were shot at a home on Carruth Rd. Wednesday evening. The alleged shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot, he said.
Three other people were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. There is no update on their status.
The shooting happened a little before 7 p.m. Officers from Arcade, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson Police Department along with fire units from Arcade and Jefferson and Jackson County EMS responded to the scene.
