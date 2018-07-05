School millage stays same; taxes likely to increase

The millage rate for Barrow County schools will remain at 18.5 mills for Fiscal Year 2019 — and a number of taxpayers will find an increase in their property taxes.
Any property owner who has had a re-appraisal of the property in the past year likely will see a tax increase.
The Barrow County Board of Education unanimously approved the 18.5 mills at a called meeting last week.
If the board had adopted the “rollback” millage rate — the one at which the same amount of revenue would be produced as in the past year — it would be 16.421 mills.
That would generate about $34.1 million in property taxes.
Board vice chair Lynn Stevens made the motion to approve an 18.5 mill rate.
She explained the money is needed because “I don’t see the growth going away.”
Barrow County student enrollment has been increasing for a few years and projections are that it will continue for the near future.
The school system expects to start construction on a new high school this fall.
The system will get about $1 million more in local property taxes from the 18.5 mills that was anticipated when the board approved its fiscal year 2019 budget.
The budget anticipates about $40 million in local taxes.
About $37.5 million of that is in property taxes. At the 18.5 mill rate, the system anticipates about $38.3 million in local property taxes.
Jennifer Houston, assistant superintendent for business services, said the higher amount of money came “because the tax digest came in higher than estimated.”
Superintendent Chris McMichael recommended the board maintain the same millage rate.
