COMMERCE - Jonathan Odell Skelton, 47, of Commerce, passed away on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Mr. Skelton was the son of Jo Ann Frey of Athens and Donald Skelton of Hoschton. Mr. Skelton was an electrician with Lewis Electrical Contractors and was an avid hunter. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Odell Clark; paternal grandparents, Sara and John Skelton; and stepfather, George Frey.
Survivors include his mother, Jo Ann Frey, Athens; father, Donald Skelton and his wife Frances, Hoschton; sister, Regina Karow, Jefferson; grandmother, Sarah Clark, Jefferson; companion, Brandy Turner and her two children, Austin and Aleigha Turner, all of Commerce; and his niece, Breanne Karow Villas, North Carolina.
The Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, July 5, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, prior to the service.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Jonathan Skelton (07-03-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry