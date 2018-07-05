Rachel Hoover (07-03-18)

WINDER - Rachel Williams Hoover, 97, formerly of Commerce, Ga., passed away Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Born on June 24, 1921, in Rutherfordton, N.C., she was the daughter of the late D.C. and Addie Hall Williams. Mrs. Hoover was the widow of James Frank Hoover, was a World War II Army veteran. She was a graduate of Valdosta State University and Columbia University, New York, a retired school teacher with Fulton County, a member of First Baptist Church of Commerce, where she taught adult ladies Sunday School for 40 years, and was a member of various clubs in Commerce and then Winder.
Survivors include a son, Jim Hoover, Commerce; daughter, Anna Hoover, Winder; and grandchild, Joseph Brian Hoover, Commerce.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 5, at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Carlton Allen officiating. Burial will follow in the Jackson Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. until time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Magnolia Estate for their help and support.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
