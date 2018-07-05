Man arrested for biting Braselton teen

Hall County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Dacula man on Wednesday evening , after he bit the buttocks of a 14-year-old Braselton girl who was with her family at Lake Lanier.
The victim had been playing in the lake at the beach area of Lake Lanier Islands when the incident occurred and was reported by people who witnessed it.
Deputies responded to 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway and learned that the suspect, Jonathan William Herbert, 30, swam under the water and bit the girl. Herbert was taken into custody at roughly 8:30 p.m.
Herbert, who was intoxicated at the time of the incident, has no known ties to the victim or her family.
He is charged with battery, felony second-degree cruelty to a child, public drunkenness and sexual battery against a child under the age of 16.
Herbert remained in the Hall County Jail Thursday afternoon. No bond has been set on the cruelty and sexual battery counts. A total of $5,830 bond was set on the battery and public drunkenness charges.
The case remains under investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
