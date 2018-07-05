Linda Rossi (07-04-18)

JEFFERSON - Linda Jeanette Stancil Rossi, 67, passed away on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Mrs. Rossi was born in Commerce, the daughter of Ruth Jackson Stancil of Jefferson and the late Emory Stancil. Mrs. Rossi was a teacher/bus driver for Headstart and a member of the Bethany United Methodist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher for the children's ministries for many years. Mrs. Rossi was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Duane Rossi.
Survivors in addition to her mother include her husband, Thomas Rossi, Jefferson; daughters, Melinda Christian and her husband Dennis, Maysville, Kelly Howington and her husband Charlie, Carnesville; grandchildren, Carlie Howington and Cale Howington; sister, Janice Weaver, Winterville; brothers, Johnny Stancil, Redstone, Herman Stancil, Jefferson, and Dennis Stancil, Maysville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 6, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Ross Wheeler officiating. The burial will follow in the Jackson Memorial Park with Glen Baxter, Ronnie Fain, Johnny Stancil, Herman Stancil, Kenny Poe, Donald Jones and Marvin Poe honored as pallbearers. The visitation will be held on Thursday, July 5, at Evans Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to the Bethany United Methodist Church for the Children, Middle and Youth Department, 4659 Brockton Road, Jefferson, GA 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
