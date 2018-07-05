Cheryl Morales (06-30-18)

MAYSVILLE - Cheryl Lynn Morales passed away Saturday, June 30, 2018.
Mrs. Morales was born July 29, 1961, the daughter of Leland and Myrtle McCravy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ruben Morales; father, Leland; and a sister, Ginger Crookshanks.
Cheryl was of the Christian denomination and was a devout follower of Christ. She was a wonderful grandmother and loved by all of her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include daughters Stephanie Gilbert and her husband Robert and Christina Morales, all of Loganville; her mother, Myrtle McCravy, Winder; brothers, Carl Keenan, Arcade, John Crookshanks, Buford, and Leland McCravy, Jr., Villa Rica; sisters, Wanda Fowler, Winder, Janice Cleveland, Danielsville, Tammy Shafer, Elview, W. Va., Becky Potter, Sylvians, and Sandy Brown, Colorado; and grandchildren, Jason Gilbert, Racheal Gilbert, and Charlie Kotson.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 14, at the First Pentecostal Oneness Church of Arcade in Arcade, Ga.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, Braselton Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
