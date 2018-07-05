Hickox named to USA Today all-state baseball team

Thursday, July 5. 2018
Jefferson’s Patrick Hickox continues to garner accolades for his senior-season exploits.
The senior pitcher was named to the USA Today All-Georgia-Baseball team after going 12-2 with a 1.17 ERA in helping to lead the Dragons to their first-ever state title. Hickox demonstrated excellent control, issuing just five walks all season — two of which were a result of intentional passes.
Hickox was named the Region 8-AAAA Pitcher of the Year and was named Georgia Dugout Preview Magazine Class AAAA Player of the Year.
