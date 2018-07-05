SOFTBALL: Jackson County’s Kibbe signs with Brenau University

Thursday, July 5. 2018
The Region 8-AAA Pitcher of the Year has selected her collegiate softball destination.
Jackson County’s Brooke Kibbe signed with Brenau University, an NAIA program in Gainesville, in a ceremony at the school this past Thursday.
Kibbe went 20-1 with a 1.39 ERA with 80 strikeouts as a senior in 2017 in winning region pitcher of the year honors. She went undefeated as a starting pitcher and issued just 35 walks in 126 innings pitched as Jackson County won the Region 8-AAA championship.
“Brooke is one of the main reasons we made the run we did,” Jackson County coach Chad Brannon said. “Her pinpoint control of her nasty screw ball has a great chance of striking out collegiate players. Not only is she a great pitcher, she’s an amazing young lady and we will miss her so much this year on and off the field.”
Her highlights included pitching a four-hit shutout during Jackson County’s second-round series victory over Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe in the Class AAA playoffs. Kibbe then earned the win in the team’s only victory in Columbus during the double-elimination state quarterfinals, throwing seven innings in a 4-2 win over Pike County.
Kibbe’s performance last season garnered state-wide recognition as she was a first-team all-state selection for Class AAA by the GACA.
She’ll join a Brenau team that has plenty of local ties with Faith Grooms (East Jackson), Shelton Kendrix (Jackson County) and Caroline Mitchell (Jefferson) all on the roster.
Brenau went 30-22 this past season, finishing as runners-up in the Appalachian Athletic Conference and reaching the NAIA tournament.
