YOUTH SWIMMING: Sea Dragons thrive at district with 49 state qualifiers

The Jefferson Sea Dragons will send their largest contingent ever to the state meet with 49 swimmers qualifying from Saturday’s district meet.
The state meet is July 13-14 in Tifton. That group of 49 swimmers qualified for 52 individual events and 21 relay events.
“Our swimmers went there and fought hard,” coach Tess Nunnally said. “They raced their hearts out. I could not be prouder as a coach to see such determination and sportsmanship in my athletes. I am very excited about state in Tifton. I foresee many state titles being won and some state records being broken.”
Jefferson finished second overall at district with 945.5 points, behind Oconee County (1,022 points). The Sea Dragons finished first in the girls’ standings with 552 points, while taking third in the boys’ standings with 385 points.
For the rest of this story, see the July 4 edition of The Jackson Herald.
