YOUTH SWIMMING: Tiger Sharks see 20 of 28 qualify for state meet

The Commerce Tiger Sharks had impressive performances at the GRPA class B/C district meet Friday night at the Ruby Fulbright Aquatic Center in Clarkesville.
The Tiger Sharks watched as 20 of 28 swimmers qualified for the state meet, which takes place in Tifton, July 13-14.
“We may be a small team, but we really have excellent swimmers who poured their hearts into this meet,” head coach Nick Moulton stated.
Summer league swim allows the top-three swimmers in each event at all eight districts around the state to race at the state meet in Tifton.
“This was the first year each swimmer could compete in three individual events and we had several swimmers qualify in all their of their individual races,” Moulton said.
For the rest of this story, see the July 4 edition of The Jackson Herald.
