Commerce driver wins at Night of Fire

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Thursday, July 5. 2018
A local drag racer picked up a victory at Atlanta Dragway’s Night of Fire on Saturday.
Commerce’s Chas Ledford, driving his 2001 Outlaw Dragster, won the Super Comp division, defeating Tony Morris (2003 Undercover Dragster) from Winter Garden, Florida.
Other recent winners included:
•Hank Wilhelm (1996 Ed Quay), Maysville, in the Super Pro division, defeating Commerce’s Mark Hancock (S-10) on June 23. This was Wilhelm’s first win of the season after three finals appearances.
•Ryan Blanton (2017 Dodge Truck), Jefferson, in the Junior Street division on June 23, beating Nicholson’s Makaila Hinsley (2012 Honda).
•Cooper Hanock, Commerce, in the 5-9-year-old Junior Dragster division on June 16, defeating Jefferson’s Shawn Wilson in the final.
