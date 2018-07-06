Faith helped lead Ledford to Truett-McConnell

For former Banks County athlete Seth Ledford, faith is everything. Faith has helped him in every day life as well as in his athletics.
“I don’t know what I would do if I didn’t have God with me all the time,” Ledford said. “Whenever I compete, I always pray at the start line, during some runs when I’m by myself I get to praise and uplift him, and the list of how I try my best to give God all of the honor and glory for running.”
Now, through his faith, Ledford will now be running in college. Recently, Ledford signed his college letter of intent to run both track and cross country at Truett-McConnell College.
“God has guided me through everything,” Ledford said. “Through saving me at 6 years old, to calling me to preach at 14, to going to Truett, to everything I do. He’s guided me through everything.”
While at Banks County, Ledford ran cross country and track all four years.
“I don’t think I could be any more excited,” Ledford explained. “Just the thought that God is going to use my abilities for the next four years to glorify Him makes me feel ecstatic.
“I feel so many emotions when I begin to think of running at Truett, but mainly happiness and the feeling of being so blessed.”
