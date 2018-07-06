Bridges: Celebrating July 4 and what sports mean to us

The publication date this week is July 4.
It’s a day associated with family, friends, fun, swimming, a day off from work (for some), cookouts and hopefully thinking for at least a few minutes about the great things our country has to offer.
While a new football season is just around the corner, professional baseball is in full swing. Summer and baseball have always gone together in my book and the year 2018 is no different.
It’s great to see the Atlanta Braves in playoff contention once again this summer. At one point not that long ago, it was a common thing. Recently, however, the franchise has struggled somewhat and it’s great to see things beginning to turn back the other way.
I ended up watching more college baseball playoffs in recent weeks than expected. The college season has finally wrapped up but the postseason tournament is always fun to keep track of.
This year’s World Cup still has a die-hard following, but the overall interest in our country has certainly dipped since the United States was not a factor in the competition.
Another NBA season has come and gone and quite frankly a one-word response has to be “yawn.”
The current state of professional basketball in this country sees only two or three teams capable of winning the league title. With LeBron James on the move out of Cleveland (again), the Cavaliers are about to become an afterthought.
Local high school football teams are busy working for a new season. Offseason conditioning and weight training, along with 7-on-7 events, are being participated in.
While the new college and NFL season are still several weeks away, I have enjoyed watching Canadian Football League contests this month. I have detailed how my interest centers on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats due to the numerous past Atlanta Falcon tie-ins. Hamilton improved to 2-1 overall with a solid victory last Friday. (Yes I watched it.)
Regardless of the CFL teams competing on the field I have found myself learning more about the game since the 2018 season kicked off. Football in early summer is only a good thing for die-hard fans like myself.
As far as college football and the NFL goes, there is little more to do but wait at this juncture. The recruiting season for this go around is complete. Spring practice is in the books. The preseason publications have been read and thumbed through numerous times.
Preseason practice is certainly getting closer and the first NFL preseason games will be here before we know it. Alabama is still my preseason pick for No. 1 in college football with the New England Patriots once again likely to be a Super Bowl championship contender in the NFL.
For someone who enjoys all levels of college play, it will be enjoyable to see if North Dakota State, winners of six of the last seven FCS national titles, can do it again this fall. The same goes for Division III powerhouse Mount Union which added another championship trophy to its mind-boggling total last December.
And maybe, just maybe, this will be the year my alma mater, West Georgia, claims its first Division II national championship.
As we celebrate another July 4, it’s great to live in a country where sports can legitimately consume so much of our time. There’s something for everyone and we haven’t even touched on golf or tennis or MMA or boxing (or what is left of boxing.)
Sports are a great escape and after the events at a newspaper in Maryland last week, we certainly need that escape — be it on July 4 or anytime.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor of the Barrow News-Journal. You can send comments about this column to pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
Bridges: Celebrating July 4 and what sports mean to us
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry