'Rick' Rupert (06-28-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Friday, July 6. 2018
Richard "Rick" Lewis Rupert, 58, died Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Mr. Rupert was the son of Janie Cook Rupert of Winder and the late Richard B. Rupert.

In addition to his mother, survivors include three brothers, Mike (Penny) Rupert, Chad (Nicole) Rupert, all of Watkinsville, Greg (Stacey) Rupert, Canton; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
