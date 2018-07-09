JoAnn Neave (07-05-18)

Monday, July 9. 2018
JoAnn Perry Neave, 78, wife of the late James Neave, died Thursday, July 5, 2018.

Born in Gainesville, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Byrd Perry and Clora Guest Perry. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry and Jimmy Perry, and was a member of New Town Baptist Church.

Survivors include her children, Wanda Barnes, Royston, Connie Owens, Royston, James Owens, Jr., Carlton, and Jerret Hill, Comer; sister, Joyce Bowen, Bowman; brother, Johnny Perry, Dewey Rose, Ga.; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 7, at Lord & Stephens Danielsville Chapel. Burial was at New Town Baptist Church.

Lord & Stephens Danielsville was in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Old Website

