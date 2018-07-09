Annie Ruth Hudson (07-08-18)

Monday, July 9. 2018

COMMERCE - Annie Ruth Stockton Hudson, 80, died Sunday, July 8, 2018, at Kindred Hospice at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Hudson was born in Jefferson, the daughter of the late, Wiley and Zelma Stockton. Mrs. Hudson was a homemaker and a beautiful person and a blessing to many. She was preceded in death by her brother, Ralph Stockton; husband, Curtis "Jack" Hudson, Jr.; and her beloved daughter, Jackie Hudson.

Survivors include a son, Mike Hudson, Commerce; daughter, Carol Guillot, McMinnville, Tenn.; brother, James Stockton, Jefferson; and Kathy Stockton, Commerce.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Old Website

