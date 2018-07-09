WINDER - Helen Davis Henson, 86, passed away on Sunday, July 8, 2018.
Mrs. Henson was a native of Monore, Ga. She was the daughter of the late Shedd Davis and Irene Young Davis. She was preceded in death by 23 brothers and sisters; and great-grandchild, Joshua Sloan. Mrs. Henson was an avid quilter, excellent cook, and enjoyed canning vegetables. She was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include her loving husband of 66 years, Edward Henson, Winder; daughters, Ann (Bobby) Sloan, Bethlehem, and Connie Wallace, Winder; three grandchildren, Stephen Wallace, Brian and Joseph Sloan; and seven great-grandchildren, Simone, Tanner, and Tate Wallace, Logan Butchart, Hunter, Jamie, and Jordan Sloan.
The funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 11, in the Smith Memory Chapel with the Revs. Chris Yancey and Jerry Flanigan officiating. Burial will follow the service at West Lawn Cemetery in Monroe. The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, July 10, from 6 until 9 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Helen Henson (07-08-18)
