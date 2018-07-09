TOCCOA - Frank Gary Jarrell, Sr. 81, passed away Saturday July 7, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Jarrell was born March 18, 1937, in Macon, the son of the late Frank Jim and Ada Estelle Newbery Jarrell. He served his country in the United States Navy and was a self-employed painter. He was preceded in death by his son, Frank Gary Jarrell, Jr.; sister, Mary Frances Jarrell Cannon; and brothers, Regernald Eugene Jarrell and Walter Thomas Jarrell.
Survivors include, wife, Hattie Lowe Jarrell, Toccoa; daughters, Crystal Lavonia Jarrell Smith, Heflin, Ala., Christina Lynn Lowery Spivey, Commerce, and Laura Scogin, Lula; sisters, Herian Mae Jarrell Hill, Griffin, and Martha Sue Jarrell Nolen, Calhoun; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday July 10, at the Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Swayne Cochran, James Cannon and Gary Thompson officiating. Burial will be in the Dry Pond United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday July 9, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
Frank Jarrell Sr. (07-07-18)
