HOSCHTON - Wayne Phillips, 65, went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, July 8, 2018.
Wayne was preceded in death by his son, Jason Paul Phillips; parents, Bo and Maxine Holman Phillips; and sisters, Elaine Phillips and Denese Bray. He was a 1971 graduate of Jackson County High School and was a retiree of Mayfield Dairies. Wayne was a member and deacon of Freedom Fellowship Church of Statham, Ga. and had served in The Army National Guard. He had resided in Jackson County for most of his life.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra Duncan Phillips; and grandson, Duncan Phillips, both of Hoschton; and sister, Robbin Casper, Winder.
The Family will receive friends Tuesday, July 10, from 5 to 8 pm. at Carter Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, July 11, at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Ned Davis officiating. Interment will be in The Walnut Fork Baptist Church Cemetery.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to Freedom Fellowship Church, 303 First Street, Statham, Georgia 30666.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
Wayne Phillips (07-08-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry