G. Michael Hunt (07-05-18)

Monday, July 9. 2018
WINDER - G. Michael Hunt, 68, passed away Thursday, July 5, 2018.

A native of Gainesville, Ga., Mr. Hunt was born August 4, 1949, the son of the late Gerald and Mary Sue Peck Hunt. A resident of Barrow County since 1982, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jimmie Ledbetter Hunt, November 2, 2009. He was of the Baptist denomination.

Survivors include a son, Mike (Caren) Hunt, Winder.

A Funeral Service was held Saturday, July 7, from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home. Interment was in Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Carter Funeral Home of Winder was in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Old Website

