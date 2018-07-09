Bonnie Evans (07-04-18)

WINDER - Bonnie Walls Evans, 93, passed away Wednesday, July 4, 2018, at her residence surrounded by her family.
She was born January 13, 1925, in Dacula, Ga., the daughter of the late James and Georgie Bowman Walls. Mrs. Evans was preceded by her husband, Sammy Evans; and grandson, Keith Hardy. She was a member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church and was a retiree of Cherokee Manufacturing Company of Winder.
Survivors include children, Phillip (Sarah) Evans and Dianne (Wayne Grissom) Hardy, all of Winder; grandchildren, Paul Evans and Brandy Evans; and great-grandchildren, Taylor Hardy, Georgie Hardy, Megan Mincey, Preston Mincey, and Jason Simotes.
Funeral services were held Saturday, July 7, at the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Hal Tapp officiating. Interment was in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, was in charge of arrangements. www.carterfhwinder.com
