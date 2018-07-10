Betty Hunter (07-09-18)

WINDER - Betty Ruth Hunter, 91, passed away on Monday, July 9, 2018.
Mrs. Hunter was a native of Winder. She was the daughter of the late Albert Willoughby and Minnie Ruth Segars Willoughby. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Hunter; son, H.M. Bramlett, Jr.; and grandson Corey Bramlett.
Survivors include her son, Mike Bramlett, Bethlehem; brother, William "Sonny" Willoughby; five grandchildren, Chad Bramlett, Jackson Bramlett, Lisa Bramlett, Dustin Bramlett, and Brian Bramlett; and six great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service to honor the life of Mrs. Betty Ruth Hunter will be held on Thursday, July 12, at 2 p.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel. The family will be receiving friends on Thursday, from 1 to 2 p.m., one hour prior to the service at Smith Funeral Home.
The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to either Morningside Baptist Church or Shepard's Chapel.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
