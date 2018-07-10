Harold Bailey (07-09-18)

JEFFERSON - Harold Preston Bailey, 71, passed away on Monday, July 9, 2018.
Mr. Bailey was born in Habersham County, the son of the late Aubrey Edward Bailey and Lucille Mote Bailey. Mr. Bailey was a Deacon and member of the Northeast Church in Braselton. He was Director of Operations with Life Insurance Graphics and was a member of the Daylily Society. Mr. Bailey was preceded in death by his son, Michael Edward Bailey.
Survivors include his wife, Stacy Alice Morgan Bailey, Jefferson; daughter, Stacia Marie Bailey, Tacoma, Wash.; son, Marcus Ephriam Bailey, Montgomery, Ala.; brothers, Steve Bailey, Alto, Ga.; Curtis Bailey, Hartwell, and David Bailey, Lula, Ga.
The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 14, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Russell Harbin officiating. The burial will follow in the Woodbine Cemetery. The visitation will be held on Friday, July 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
