JEFFERSON - Glenn Wayne Leatherwood, 76, entered into rest Tuesday, July 10, 2018.
Mr. Leatherwood was born in Rockmart, Ga., the son of the late Joseph Parker Leatherwood and Doris White Leatherwood. He was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, an Eagle Scout, and a member of Piedmont Baptist Church in Rockmart, Ga. Mr. Leatherwood held an Associates Degree and was retired from American Software.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Myrna Floye "Judy" McBride Leatherwood, Jefferson; two sons, Anthony Ray Leatherwood, and his wife Sarah, Lawrenceville, and Brandon Wayne Leatherwood, and his wife Ali, Suwanee; grandchildren, Taylor Grace Leatherwood, Zoey Anne Leatherwood, and Parker Henry Leatherwood; three sisters, Glenda Bollen, Aragon, Betty Faye Lewis, Aragon, and Janice Deems, Taylorsville.
Memorial services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, July 12, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with burial to follow with military honors in Evans Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 1720 Epps Bridge Parkway, Suite 108-383, Athens, Georgia 30606.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Glenn Leatherwood (07-10-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry