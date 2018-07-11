Lula moving forward on new well site

The Lula City Council is continuing to move forward with condemnation of property for a new well site. During a meeting held Monday night, citizens were allowed the opportunity to voice concerns and ask questions regarding this proposal.
Following the public input portion of the meeting, the council unanimously agreed to proceed with the exercise of eminent domain to acquire easement area of 1.63 acres and the fee simple title to 3,750 square feet of property for a well site off of Belton Bridge Road. Due to a technicality with publishing the public hearing notice, another public hearing will be held July 16.
City engineer Robert Simmons gave an update on the project. Simmons said Hydrogeologist Bob Atkins was tasked with locating the best probable sites where ground water could be located.
Atkins has determined, after considering three possible locations, property located off of Belton Bridge Road is the best site for the proposed well. The actual site consists of 3,750 square feet with a 30-foot easement for access and water lines to the site.
Atkins has presented a proposal for construction of a test well. If the test well proves adequate quality and quantity of water, the well will then be converted to a production well. Once his service is completed, he will prepare a report of his recommendations for pump size, settings and water treatment. Atkins fee for this project would cost the city $22,972. In addition, Mr. Atkins has received a quote of $47,380 from Middle Georgia Well Company to drill the well.
Once the well has been determined to be adequate, RMA Engineering will then be responsible for submitting an application to EPD for permitting of the well and designing the treatment building and production well. RMA engineering fees would cost $28,875. But, before getting to this point, the council must first acquire the property.
The first step towards obtaining the property consisted of city representatives meeting with the property owner to inform the owner that the property has been identified as a good well site. Once the informal efforts did not achieve an agreement for the city to acquire the property, the next step was to appraise the property, with consent from the owner. The appraisal reported the property to be valued at $7,900. According to city attorney Joseph Homans, this is the minimum amount the council is authorized to offer to the owner of the property.
Several property owners in the affected area voiced their concerns ranging from the impact on adjoining property owners to what makes this the best site for the well. One property owner, Monica Pryor, questioned how the council could be voting to move forward with this project without knowing the complete project cost. Pryor pointed out the council has not included the cost for such items as erosion control and road preparation to the site
“It’s like you don’t have all the numbers, but yet you are voting on this, and you don’t even know how much it will cost,” said Pryor.
Mayor Jim Grier noted that until the project is to a certain point, the cost is irreverent.
“If we don’t go past that point, then we don’t have to have that cost or know what that is,” Grier said.
