Mayfield to close?

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, July 11. 2018
Mayfield Dairy in Braselton may be closing later this year.
According to the Daily Post Athenian, approximately 50 new employees are being hired at the Mayfield facility in Athens, Tenn., to accommodate increased production after the closing of Mayfield’s location in Braselton.
Mayfield has not confirmed the closing with Mainstreet Newspapers. But its website indicates the Braselton site is no longer doing tours. The gift shop and ice cream parlor will reportedly be open through the end of August.
