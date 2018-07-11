Braselton RaceTrac back on agenda

A request for another RaceTrac in Braselton is again on the town’s agenda.
The Braselton Planning Commission will hold hearings on the requests July 23 at 7 p.m. Braselton’s Town Council will hold a second hearing Aug. 9 at 4 p.m. with a possible vote the following Monday.
RaceTrac wants to construct a 5,400-square-foot convenience store on approximately 2.45 acres on Thompson Mill Rd. at Hwy. 211. That requires a conditional use permit by the Braselton Town Council.
RaceTrac is also requesting a change to the planned unit development zoning conditions. If approved, the changes would eliminate a requirement that all buildings in the development be two-story or use a false two-story façade.
