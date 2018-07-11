Braselton RaceTrac back on agenda

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, July 11. 2018
A request for another RaceTrac in Braselton is again on the town’s agenda.
The Braselton Planning Commission will hold hearings on the requests July 23 at 7 p.m. Braselton’s Town Council will hold a second hearing Aug. 9 at 4 p.m. with a possible vote the following Monday.
RaceTrac wants to construct a 5,400-square-foot convenience store on approximately 2.45 acres on Thompson Mill Rd. at Hwy. 211. That requires a conditional use permit by the Braselton Town Council.
RaceTrac is also requesting a change to the planned unit development zoning conditions. If approved, the changes would eliminate a requirement that all buildings in the development be two-story or use a false two-story façade.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.