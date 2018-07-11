“We’re building homes!” Hoschton Mayor Theresa Kenerly declared last week about the town’s ongoing growth in residential development.
Kenerly also said the town and other agencies are in the process of reviewing plans for the massive Kolter project, a residential community that will have 2,600 homes when it is completed.
“We’re going over it now,” she said. “It will take a little while.”
Kenerly also said there is a need for a mix of housing in the area.
“We hope to give different price ranges to have a good choice (of houses) to pick from,” she said.
See the full story in the July 11 issue of The Braselton News.
Hoschton sees residential growth
