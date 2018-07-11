The three women charged with making a video of a dying woman at Bentley Senior Living told “some other people” they did not see why it was a “big deal,” or why they were charged, the Jefferson detective who investigated the case said Monday.
Jay Parker, detective with Jefferson police, said the video was short, “15 or 20 seconds.”
The video was of a 76-year-old woman at the facility. He said the “worst part” of the video was the women putting “’The End’ at the bottom.”
Parker said, “That kind of tells you they knew how serious it was.”
The three women who were charged are Jorden Lenah Bruce, 21, Jefferson; Lizbeth Jocelyn Cervantes-Ramirez, 19, Jefferson; and Mya Janay Moss, 21, Colbert.
Parker said each was charged with exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult. The video includes “profanities and (vulgar hand gestures) at the camera,” he said. The video was made in a room at the facility June 13. The three were arrested June 22.
The victim had had a stroke and the three women, who were employees at the facility, were supposed to be monitoring her.
The video was posted on Snapchat and a Bentley employee saw it and reported it.
Cervantes-Ramirez was turned over to officers from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement June 23. She had posted bond on the charge of exploitation.
Bruce and Moss were released on bond.
Calls to Bentley Senior Living Monday were not returned.
Three charged for video of dying woman
