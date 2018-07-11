Bid for Diana pre-treatment plan on Commerce agenda

The Commerce City Council will consider awarding a bid to operate the pre-treatment wastewater facility at the Diana Food plant at its meeting Monday.
The council also will be asked to approve a series of documents that will lead to a $600,000 grant for home improvements in the city through the Community Home Investment Program.
Council members heard a report last week that two companies have bid to operate the pre-treatment facility at Diana Food.
The food processing company will pay the costs of the pre-treatment facility, city manager James Wascher told the council. However, the city will operate the facility.
ESG Operations, which manages the city’s water plant, and ClearWater Solutions, which has worked in several Georgia counties, submitted the bids. ESG has its headquarters in Macon and an office in Winder. ClearWater has its headquarters in Alabama.
Wascher said he would meet with officials from Diana Food before making a recommendation about the operator to the council.
