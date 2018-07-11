The Jefferson Sea Dragon swimming program proved itself the dominant program in the North Georgia Swim League by a sizeable margin.
With 719 points between girls’ and boys’ competition, Jefferson won the 15-team league title by a 265-point margin over second-place Lanier in the Friday-Saturday event.
“Our swimmers fought hard,” coach Tess Nunnally said. “After Friday night’s session, we were in around fourth place. The next morning, our 6U and 8U swimmers rallied and got us into first place. During our Saturday afternoon session, our 10U swimmers and 12U boys held the 1st place position to win the league championships. We have a very talented group of swimmers here in Jefferson that work hard and fight hard. I am so proud to be called their coach. All the swimmers were behind each other and racing hard to earn points for our team.”
Now, the team turns its attention to state as 49 Jefferson swimmers will make the trip to Tifton for the Friday-Saturday meet.
For the rest of this story, see the July 11 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Jefferson swimmers take league title convincingly
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry