The Commerce Tiger Sharks saw four of its swimmer get recognized for finishing in the top three during last week’s North Georgia Swim League championships. The event took place on Friday and Saturday.
The league recognizes the top three swimmers in each age group with a trophy: 7-8 girls, first place, Zoey Zellner (34 points); 13-14 girls, second place, Lauren Massey (31 points); 13-14 boys: second place, Austin Ackerman (25 points); 15-18 girls, second place, Samantha Davidson (32 points).
“The kids that swam did great. We are looking forward to our last week of practice heading into the state meet,” head coach Nick Moulton said.
For the rest of this story, see the July 11 edition of The Jackson Herald.
SWIMMING: Tiger Sharks place four in top 3 in league meet
