Jefferson baseball and football standout Zac Corbin has committed to play baseball at Kennesaw State.
The announcement came via Jefferson’s official football Twitter account.
According to the tweet, Corbin had multiple offers in both baseball and football.
Corbin will become the third Jefferson baseball player to join Kennesaw State in the last four seasons, following Jake Franklin (2015) and Taylor Wilkes (2016).
Corbin’s college commitment is the second in the past month for Jefferson athletics.
J.T. Middleton committed to play football at UNC-Charlotte back in June.
Dragon two-sport star commits to Kennesaw St.
